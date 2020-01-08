PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brown dished out a season-best 21 assists and blocked a season-high 10 shots while easily beating Division III Johnson & Wales (RI) 79-53 on Tuesday night.
Matt DeWolf led the Bears with four assists with Tamenang Choh added four more. Perry Cowan had 11 points for Brown (7-6). Joshua Howard added 11 points and four blocks.
Brian Hogan-Gary had 31 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Chris Lugo added 6 points and four rebounds. Nate Patenude had nine rebounds.
Brown has a 10-day break before playing at Yale next Friday.
