DURHAM, N.C. — Lexie Brown scored 30 points, and No. 20 Duke upset No. 9 Florida State 79-66 on Monday night.

Rebecca Greenwell added 22 points with three of her six 3-pointers coming during the decisive run, and Leaonna Odom had 15 points to help the Blue Devils (21-7, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) earn their most significant victory — at least, by the rankings — of the season.

Nicole Ekhomu had 15 points and AJ Alix had 13 points for the Seminoles (22-5, 10-4), but top scorer Shakayla Thomas had just seven — nearly 11 below her average — on 2-of-10 shooting.

Still, Florida State held Duke scoreless for 3½ minutes in the fourth quarter and Imani Wright pulled the Seminoles to 62-58 after hitting three free throws with 5:51 left.

Greenwell hit a 3 with about 5 minutes remaining to start the 13-4 run that essentially put the game away. She hit another one a minute later, and capped the burst with a 3 that pushed the lead to 75-62 with about 2 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: Looks like the Seminoles' return to the top 10 will be a short one, with this loss coming a few hours after they moved up three spots in the latest AP Top 25. They also were projected as the ninth overall seed and would be the No. 3 seed in top-seeded Connecticut's region, after the committee's final pre-Selection Monday bracket reveal. This won't help that.

Duke: The Blue Devils finally claimed the resume-building victory they lacked. Duke, which entered 1-3 against Top 25 opponents and hadn't beaten one since beating No. 17 Oregon State in November, wasn't among the NCAA's top 16 seeds in the bracket reveal and probably needed this one to have any hope of earning a home game in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Plays host to Boston College on Thursday night.

Duke: Wraps up the regular season Sunday against rival North Carolina.