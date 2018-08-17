GREEN BAY, Wis. — Brown County has settled a dispute with a Chicago engineering company over a tarnished copper dome atop the historic courthouse.
The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that the county's board of supervisors agreed to accept a $70,000 payout from Simpson Gumpertz and Heger, which had recommended the county coat the dome with boiled linseed oil. County officials say the coating contributed to a rapid, blotchy discoloration of the dome.
The structure will be professionally cleaned of dark material believed to be mildew, and coated with an as-yet-undetermined sealant designed to preserve its shine.
The courthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
