COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Jomaru Brown had 31 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech 80-74 on Saturday night.
Brown hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.
Michael Moreno had 11 points for Eastern Kentucky (9-12, 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ty Taylor added 10 points. JacQuess Hobbs had nine assists.
Jr. Clay had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (5-16, 2-6). Amadou Sylla added 10 points and eight rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had 10 points.
The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles this season. Eastern Kentucky defeated Tennessee Tech 74-59 on Jan. 2. Eastern Kentucky matches up against UT Martin at home on Thursday. Tennessee Tech takes on Belmont at home on Thursday.
