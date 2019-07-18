UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Police say two brothers, ages 1 and 3, have drowned in their swimming pool in western Pennsylvania.
Uniontown Police were called to the home on Whiteman Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say adults were at home. Authorities are investigating how the boys ended up in the pool.
Resuscitation efforts were not successful.
Police have not released any names.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Police: Kids seeking candy trapped in store by sex offender
A sex offender working at a North Carolina convenience store is accused of locking children inside the shop and robbing them.
Local
3 historic lighthouses on the Great Lakes to be auctioned
Three historic Great Lakes lighthouses owned by the federal government are going on the auction block.
Nation
Birmingham officer shot, suspect killed in downtown shootout
Authorities say an Alabama police officer has been shot multiple times by a suspected armed robber who was then killed in a shootout in downtown Birmingham.
Variety
10 arrested during sit-in protest at ICE headquarters in DC
Protesters angered by the federal detainment of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border blocked access to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington, D.C., and staged a sit-in.
Nation
Brothers, ages 1 and 3, drown in swimming pool
Police say two brothers, ages 1 and 3, have drowned in their swimming pool in western Pennsylvania.