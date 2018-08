PHILADELPHIA — Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain says co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki was paid $10,000 in kickbacks as well as perks like tickets to Philadelphia Eagles games. Kendricks played for the Eagles before signing with the Browns in June.

Kendricks is the brother of Vikings star linebacker Eric Kendricks and had a free-agent visit with the Vikings during the off-season after being released by the Eagles. Mychal Kendricks ended up signing with Cleveland instead.

Prosecutors say Sonoiki was a trader at an unnamed firm. An IMBD profile lists him as a writer on the popular TV series "Black-ish" as well as other movies and TV shows.

Mychal Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday that he's sorry and "deeply" regrets his actions.

He says he "didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades."

A message seeking comment from the federal defender representing Sonoiki wasn't immediately returned.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league is reviewing the situation.