SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have arrested the brother of an unarmed black man shot and killed by officers last month.

Online jail records show 25-year-old Stevante Clark was arrested Thursday and accused of making threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury and telephoning 911 with the intent to annoy or harass.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed the arrest to The Sacramento Bee .

Clark is not eligible for bail and has a scheduled court hearing Friday.

His younger brother, Stephon Clark, was killed by officers who thought he had a gun. Investigators found only a cellphone.

Stevante Clark entered the public spotlight when he disrupted an emotional City Council meeting following the shooting.

Clark family lawyer Benjamin Crump could not immediately be reached for comment.