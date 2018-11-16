Brooklyn Park police on Friday continued to search for a stabbing suspect, but they have found the vehicle the man was believed to have been driving after he allegedly carried out the crime.

Police identified the fugutive as 21-year-old Junior Lawrence.

Police found the bright blue 2019 Toyota C-HR registered to Lawrence in the north metro suburb, but inspector Shane DuPaul declined to say specifically where the vehicle was located.

Lawrence is wanted for allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times in the head and face on Wednesday in the 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue N. He took off before officers arrived. The victim had a past relationship with the suspect, DuPaul said.

Lawrence was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray jogging pants, black gloves and white shoes. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anybody who sees the suspect is asked to call Brooklyn Park Police at (763) 493-8222.