Trevon X.M. McMorris was charged Friday with killing a 50-year-old Minneapolis man in a collision that took place after he fled police investigating him for drug dealing.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 40 years in prison and a fine up to $80,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, the officers were on routine patrol Wednesday when they responded to a call about three suspicious vehicles in front of the 3300 block of Aldrich Avenue North, Minneapolis. The officers approached a Dodge Durango occupied by McMorris, 27, of Brooklyn Park, and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. McMorris had glossy, bloodshot eyes.

As the officers ran checks on McMorris and the drivers of the other vehicles, he took off at high speed, narrowly missing one of the officers, the complaint says. McMorris crashed into a dark sedan traveling west on 36th Avenue North, then plowed into a parked car.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after the accident and found the driver of the sedan, Jose Angel Madrid Salcido, pinned inside. He was rushed by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died about an hour later, the complaint says.

His wife, Martha Perea, said in an interview Thursday that he was the family's sole means of support. "We depended 100% on my husband," she said, sobbing. "He was the only thing I had. He was everything." The family, originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, has set up a Gofundme page for those who wish to contribute: www.gofundme.com/muerte-de-un-inocente.

Martha Perea with her husband, Jose Angel Madrid Salcido.

The complaint says a search of McMorris' vehicle recovered bags of suspected cocaine beneath the driver-side floor mat, and a loaded Taurus .22-cal. semi-automoatic handgun with a live round in the chamber. Officers also recovered suspected marijuana and a small scale. McMorris had "a large amount of cash in his pockets," the complaint notes. The contraband is being tested.

McMorris was convicted April 4 of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. He has a lengthy history of other traffic violations.