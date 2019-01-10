Edinburgh USA golf course in Brooklyn Park is about to get a new restaurant.

Clubhouse restaurant Girvan Grille closed at the end of December, and in its place will be a “comfortable, clubby American bistro” operated by D’Amico & Partners, according to a release.

The Brooklyn will be open to both members and the public for dinner, lunch, and post-golf drinks.

The menu will focus on “classic, comforting American dishes, elevated with fresh, contemporary touches and locally sourced ingredients,” said D’Amico co-founder Richard D’Amico.

The new restaurant is just part of a $1.5 million clubhouse upgrade, the biggest renovation since a restaurant was added in 1991. The steaks-and-chops-focused Girvan Grille came into the space in 2008. (8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, 763-315-8550, edinburghusa.com)

Brooklyn Park Economic Development Authority owns the clubhouse. Under an agreement with the City of Brooklyn Park, D’Amico will also handle catering for events at Edinburgh.