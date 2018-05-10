MINNEAPOLIS — A Brooklyn Center pastor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a spiritual guidance session.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 55-year-old Meally Freeman faces two felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the alleged incident last September.

A 28-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted during a private religious ritual with Freeman at the Grace Mountaineer Tabernacle Church in Brooklyn Center. She told police that she had known Freeman for several years and considered him her spiritual father.

Freeman did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Thursday.