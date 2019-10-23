Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
The Brooklyn Nets start the season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Brooklyn went 42-40 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 23-18 at home. The Nets allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.
Minnesota finished 36-46 overall with a 11-30 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves averaged 112.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.0 last season.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).
Timberwolves Injuries: None listed.
