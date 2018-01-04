CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Brookfield Business Partners LP is buying Westinghouse Electric Co. in a deal worth about $4.6 billion.

Westinghouse, the U.S. nuclear unit of Toshiba, filed for bankruptcy protection in March.

Westinghouse said Thursday that the transaction doesn't involve cash, but includes the assumption of a number of pension, environmental and operating obligations.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. It still needs bankruptcy court approval.