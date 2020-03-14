Minnesota Duluth sophomore forward Brooke Olson was named the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association Player of the Year in the Central Region in women's basketball.

The 6-2 Olson averaged 17.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game — both team highs.

Etc.

• Pat Smith, of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Storm, went 1-1 at 77 kilograms at the Pan American Greco-Roman Olympic qualifier this week in Ottawa. He beat John Yeats of Canada 8-0, but lost to Yosvanys Pena Flores of Cuba 6-1 in the semifinals.

• The Hot Dash 5K & 10 Mile, an annual event drawing 5,000 runners organized by Twin Cities In Motion scheduled for next Saturday, has been canceled because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

• Hockey forward Jarrett Lee, a native of Hibbing, Minn., who played for Northern Michigan in 2018-19 and part of this past season, announced on Twitter he has committed to Minnesota Duluth. Lee also played 19 games for the Green Bay Gamblers of the U.S. Hockey League recently.

News Services