A bronze statue that went missing from an Edina park has been found in the neighboring suburb of Richfield.

Some time after noon Sunday, thieves carted away the “Dreams Take Flight” statue from Centennial Lakes Park, quite a feat since the 3-foot statue that weighs 150 pounds was secured to a boulder in the northeast corner of the park.

The statue depicting a young girl playing with an toy airplane was valued at $25,000, Edina police said.

The Edina Crime Prevention Fund offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the heist.

A motorist spotted the statue in a yard on the 7200 block of Columbus Avenue in Richfield. It was undamaged, police said.