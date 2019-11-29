– When Congress created a student loan forgiveness program in 2007, lawmakers wanted to draw people to vital but relatively low-paid careers with a promise: After a decade, if borrowers faithfully paid their debts and pursued their work, they would have the remainder of their student loans written off.

Since then, tens of thousands of graduates were led to believe by their student loan servicers that they would qualify for relief at the end of a decade, only to be shocked when their applications were rejected.

The blame can be spread broadly — to loan servicers who at best failed to inform borrowers of what was needed to qualify, to the single company in charge of the program that has been repeatedly cited for shoddy service, mismanagement and poor record keeping, to lawmakers who authored a baffling list of requirements, and to the Education Department, which has failed to step in and correct the problem.

Those affected are people like Kelly Finlaw, who, for a decade, dreamed of small splurges: a new shower head that did not spray everywhere but her bathtub, coffee from a cafe — maybe even an apartment she would own, rather than rent, near the school where she worked in New York. All of that would be possible, she had thought, once the federal government forgave her student loans.

She called that “the light at the end of the tunnel.” Then, in October 2017, she opened the long-anticipated letter and learned instead that the Education Department said her loans did not qualify. “The light at the end of the tunnel went dark,” Finlaw said.

Fewer than 1% of those who have applied for relief under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program have been deemed eligible. Lawsuits are proliferating, along with dashed hopes.

“The odds of somebody getting through this process — they’d be better off buying lottery tickets,” Rep. Robert Scott, D-Va., chairman of the House Education Committee, said at a recent hearing on the program.

More than 80,000 professionals like Finlaw have been denied the promised relief, through bureaucratic snafus, confusion over complex rules or just poor management. The first deadline came and went in 2017, and fewer than 1% of the 28,000 applicants received anything. Congress rushed to create an emergency “fix” fund last year — and it too had a dismal 99% rejection rate.

When Congress created the loan forgiveness program in 2007, lawmakers kept down its cost by limiting eligibility: Only borrowers with so-called direct loans, issued by the Education Department, would qualify. Far more borrowers had bank loans subsidized by the Federal Family Education Loan program.

In 2010, Congress eliminated that program and made all new federal student loans direct from the government. Suddenly, far more borrowers than Congress had initially intended would be eligible to have their loans forgiven.

But many borrowers with bank loans did not realize that they were ineligible. Their loan servicers did not tell them they needed to consolidate their debt into a new direct loan to qualify.

Congress also mandated that borrowers pay back their loans in a specific way, using a payment program tied to their income. Those on other payment plans were ineligible — and, again, many said they were unaware of the rule.

Under pressure to salvage the effort last year, Congress created the Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, a $350 million fund (later doubled) to ensure that borrowers initially deemed ineligible could have their applications reconsidered.

The new program expanded the number of repayment plans eligible, but it came with its own hurdles.

So far, 656 people have had their loans forgiven through the temporary program, for a total of $27 million — less than 4% of the money Congress allocated.