SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — Sydney Brodt scored with 1:38 left to give the United States a 2-1 victory over Canada on Wednesday night in the Four Nations Cup, the first meeting between the women's hockey powers since the Americans' shootout victory in February in the Olympic final.

Brodt beat goalie Shannon Szabados when a rebound bounced off the American and into the net.

"We played our game tonight and came out with a hard-earned victory," U.S. coach Bob Corkum said.

Both teams were coming off opening blowout victories Tuesday night, the U.S. 5-1 over Finland, and Canada 6-1 over Sweden. The U.S. is seeking its fourth straight title in the event.

Hannah Brandt scored for the U.S. 1:18 into the game, and Loren Gabel tied it at 3:30 of the third period. Alex Rigsby made 23 saves for the U.S., and Szabados stopped 31 shots.

Earlier Wednesday, Jenna Silvonen made 28 saves in Finland's 3-2 victory over Sweden.

Venla Hovi, Riikka Valila and Emma Nuutinen scored to give Finland a 3-0 lead. Lisa Johannsson and Hanna Olsson connected for Sweden 20 seconds apart late in the third with Maria Omberg off for an extra attacker.

On Friday in the final round-robin games, the U.S. will face Sweden, and Canada will meet Finland. The top two will advance to the final Saturday night, and the other two will meet for third place.