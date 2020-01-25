PHILADELPHIA — AJ Brodeur had 19 points as Penn topped Temple 66-59 on Saturday.
Jordan Dingle had 15 points for Penn (8-7). Devon Goodman added 12 points. Ryan Betley had 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.
Both teams set season lows for points in the first half as the Quakers took a 25-16 lead into the second.
Quinton Rose had 21 points for the Owls (10-9). Jake Forrester added 11 points.
Penn plays Harvard at home on Friday. Temple takes on UConn on the road on Wednesday.
