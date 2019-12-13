The victim of bad timing and worse luck, the hit Broadway show "Beetlejuice" is being evicted from its theater.

The Shubert Organization has ordered the show to vacate the Winter Garden Theater, where its last performance will be on June 6. The musical is being moved out to make way for a revival of "The Music Man."

The ouster of a show that is doing well — "Beetlejuice" grossed nearly $1.6 million over Thanksgiving week, setting a record for the Winter Garden — is highly unusual.

"It's sad and a shame, and also, in its own way, historic," said Hal Luftig, a "Beetlejuice" co-producer who has been working on Broadway for 30 years. "I don't think there's ever been a case when a show has turned itself around in such a fashion and then has to leave its theater."

The musical, adapted from the 1988 movie, got off to a lackluster start. The Shubert Organization invoked a "stop clause" that allows it to oust a show whose grosses fall below an agreed upon level.

Invoking such a clause is not unprecedented, but what makes this situation unusual is that the show's grosses then rebounded. But it was too little, too late. By the time the Winter Garden realized it had become a hit, the theater had committed to "The Music Man."

It is not clear what will happen next. The producers of "Beetlejuice," led by the theatrical arm of Warner Bros., are hoping to find another theater, but the show's elaborate set would make such a move expensive. They also are planning a North American tour starting in 2021, and exploring productions in Britain and Australia.

The Shubert Organization sent "Beetlejuice" a formal letter on Oct. 1 informing them that the show needed to vacate in June, but the producers kept the news quiet until people started asking why a block had been put on ticket sales.