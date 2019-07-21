ARLINGTON, Texas — Brittney Griner had 17 points and eight rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 14 points, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 70-66 on Saturday night.

Leilani Mitchell added 13 points and hit three free throws with 19.9 seconds left to give the Mercury (9-8) a 67-63 lead. Bonner split a pair of free throws with 14.2 seconds left and Griner made two foul shots with 8.5 seconds left to seal the victory.

The Wings (5-14) had a brief rally late after missing their first 13 field-goal attempts of the fourth quarter and falling behind 62-56. Glory Johnson broke the field-goal drought with a driving layup and Theresa Plaisance followed with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 1:28 left.

Kayla Thornton had 16 points, Johnson added 15 and Plaisance had 10 for Dallas.

The Mercury beat the Wings 69-64 in Phoenix on Wednesday.

LIBERTY 83, SPARKS 78

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie Marine Johannes scored 17 points, making all six of her shots, to lead New York past Los Angeles.

The French guard helped New York (8-10) build a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Sparks rallied behind Chelsea Gray and Chiney Ogwumike to get to 79-78 with 17.4 seconds left. Tina Charles hit two free throws to make it a three-point game.

The Sparks (10-8) had one last chance, but Gray's 3 from the top of the key was short after she shook off defender Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe to get an open look with 9.4 seconds left. Charles hit two more free throws to seal the win and end New York's three-game skid.

Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Los Angeles. Gray added 19 points and five steals.