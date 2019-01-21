THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek authorities have brought espionage charges against a British national working for a charity assisting migrants and a Greek soldier, who were arrested together in a military area on the border with Turkey.
Police had originally sought that the two men aged 25 and 29, who were arrested Sunday, should face lesser charges of entering a restricted military area without permission.
But on Monday, a prosecutor in the northeastern town of Orestiada charged them with espionage, because a photograph of military facilities was allegedly found in the men's possession, together with other pictures of the border area.
The 29-year-old Greek army sergeant served in a border unit and was off-duty at the time of his arrest.
The Evros area is a key crossing-point for migrants entering Greece illegally from Turkey.
