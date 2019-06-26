LOS ANGELES — The conservatorship that oversees Britney Spears' personal life and career has sued the creator of a blog devoted to the pop superstar.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles alleges that Anthony Elia, who runs the website Absolute Britney, has falsely claimed the court-ordered conservatorship has been manipulating her Instagram account to make her appear more troubled than she actually is.
The blog and its social media accounts have played a key role in the so-called "Free Britney" movement, a group of fans who say she is being controlled against her will by her father Jaime, who serves as her conservator.
Messages sent to Elia seeking comment were not immediately returned.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Federal jury rules against Huawei in trade secrets case
A federal jury in Texas has ruled that Huawei stole trade secrets from a Silicon Valley startup, but it didn't award any damages.
National
2 more deputies fired for inaction after school shooting
Two additional deputies have been fired as a result of an internal affairs investigation into the response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people, the Broward County sheriff said Wednesday.
National
Trump, Democrats blame each other for migrant deaths
President Donald Trump and Democrats blamed each other Wednesday for the deaths of a migrant father and his toddler daughter whose bodies were seen in searing photographs, symbolizing the perils faced by those trying to cross illegally into the U.S.
National
Supreme Court tosses defamation claim against victims' group
The Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed a defamation claim against an organization that helps victims of domestic violence on Wednesday, saying the group had no reason to doubt a woman's claim that she had been abused and did not breach its duty by failing to investigate her statements.
National
Court's Question: Who has right to defend 'Obamacare'?
A federal appeals court on Wednesday requested written arguments on whether the House of Representatives and numerous Democratic-leaning states can step in to appeal a federal judge's ruling that struck down President Barack Obama's health care law.