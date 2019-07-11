A British woman was impaled by a metal straw after falling at her home, a coroner said in an inquest that highlighted the potential dangers of metal straws. Such straws have surged in popularity as cities, states and even countries have banned single-use plastic straws.

Elena Struthers-Gardner, 60, who had a disability, fell and sustained a traumatic brain injury in November when the 10-inch straw pierced her eye, said the coroner's report, which was released Monday.

"As a consequence of the fall, a stainless steel straw that was in a glass Kilner-style cup Mrs. Struthers-Gardner was carrying penetrated her left eye," the report said, referring to a jar similar to a Mason jar. It called her death an accident.

Struthers-Gardner's wife, Mandy, said in a statement read at the inquest that her partner had been a former jockey and was prone to falls after a horseback riding injury when she was 21. She had scoliosis — a curvature of the spine — and had dealt with substance abuse issues, her wife said.

A British straw ban will go into effect in April, but the environmental push against single-use straws has encountered opposition from some caregivers and advocates for people with disabilities. They have voiced concern about the safety of rigid straws and the overall availability of straws for people who are unable to drink without them.

Kim Sauder, a Toronto-based blogger and doctoral student in disability studies, said, "I don't know if the 'reusable straw,' as the environmentally minded person conceives of them, are actually common enough yet to really know what dangers they pose."