SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonian authorities say two paragliders have died in central Macedonia when their parachutes collided in the air.
Police said in a statement Saturday that the accident occurred mid-day Friday near the central town of Krusevo.
They say a 56-year-old Ukrainian citizen, identified only by his initials as I.V., was killed at the site, while a 54-year-old British citizen, also identified only by his initials as I.P, died in a nearby hospital during resuscitation attempts.
The prosecutor's office said it has ordered that video and data from the paragliders' tracker systems be downloaded and autopsies performed on the two bodies.
Krusevo is known as a good location for paragliding.
