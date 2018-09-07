NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas started her career with a successful major label debut in the United Kingdom and by writing songs for other British pop acts. After crossing the Atlantic and moving to Nashville, Tennessee, she's found her voice again as a skilled and independent retro pop stylist.

Silvas, who was born in the U.K. but raised in New Zealand, has been opening for artists like Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert without the backing of a major label.

On her new album, "E.G.O.," she explores pop music's soul and rock origins with lyrics crafted as a seasoned storyteller. Silvas said she wanted to explore more nostalgic sounds of the '70s while still sounding unique, and not worrying too much about genre labels.