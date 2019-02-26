ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The British Open will be staged at Royal Liverpool in 2022.
The Royal & Ancient, which organizes the world's oldest major, made the announcement on Tuesday.
The course in northwest England will be hosting the British Open for the 13th time, and for the first time since 2014 when Rory McIlroy lifted the claret jug.
Golf
