Royal & Ancient chief Martin Slumbers is fond of saying that a big-time sport needs a big-time crowd. That won't be an issue for the British Open's return to Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951.

Slumbers said Wednesday that a record 61,000 people have attended the practice rounds of the British Open this week, breaking the previous mark of 52,000 in 2006 when the Open returned to Hoylake after a 38-year absence.

Royal Portrush marked the first time in Open history that all tickets had to be sold in advance for competition days, meaning there were no walk-up sales. Demand was so high that an additional allotment was released in April, and the "all tickets" policy was extended to Tuesday and Wednesday practice rounds.

Add it up and the R&A says 237,500 people will have come through the gates at Royal Portrush, a record for all Opens except for St. Andrews.

"On another sign of the growth of this championship, our initial sales at Royal St. George's for next year have been even faster than they were this time last year for Royal Portrush," Slumbers said.

Royal Birkdale in the populous northwest of England attracted 235,000 fans two years ago when Jordan Spieth won. Slumbers also said 30,000 fans are under 25, including 21,000 fans under 16 who can attend for free with an adult who has a ticket.

Slumbers said attendance often depends on the location of the links. He said the smallest crowd typically is Turnberry, which has limited access with roads on the southwestern coast of Scotland.

This week's record crowds are in for a hike. But more unusual than the change in elevation at Royal Portrush is the out-of-bounds stakes inside the boundaries of the golf course. Those are found left of the first hole, and left of the 18th hole coming back in an opposite direction.

For the last British Open at Royal Portrush, the club didn't own the tiny piece of land between the first and 18th fairways. While the club owns it now, it wanted to keep to the tradition of that area being out-of-bounds.

"We try to stay true to how the course is played." Slumbers said.