– Almost three years ago, Britain voted to leave the European Union. This is the week when the people may learn if their nation will depart on schedule — or whether there will be more uncertainty, division and delay.

Most bets are that the chaos will continue as British lawmakers take up a series of possible votes on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Government ministers conceded by midday Monday there had been no breakthrough in talks with European Union leaders, but negotiations continued between May and Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission.

May survived a disastrous vote in January, when Parliament overwhelmingly voted against her deal. She is facing another loss on Tuesday when the House of Commons holds its second "meaningful vote" on her tweaked Brexit deal.

May has been struggling to amend the withdrawal agreement she negotiated for over two years with Brussels. This deal is only about the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union: it sets out the $50 billion divorce settlement that Britain will pay; it allows for a two-year transition period, when things will remain essentially as they are now, in terms of trade, migration, security and travel; and it seeks a guarantee to preserve the free and open border on the island of Ireland.

It is that guarantee — the so-called Irish backstop — to protect the open border that is at the heart of the impasse.