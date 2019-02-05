– More than six years after he was abducted in Syria by jihadis, John Cantlie, a British journalist, is believed to be still alive, a British government official said Tuesday.

Cantlie has been seen in several propaganda videos made by ISIS, but the last one was released more than two years ago. On Tuesday, Ben Wallace, Britain's minister for security, told journalists at a Home Office briefing that Cantlie was thought to be alive, though he did not disclose how the government might have knowledge of his condition.

ISIS militants held Cantlie in a series of locations before moving him to a prison next to an oil installation near the Syrian city of Raqqa, where he became one of 23 Western captives held at the site in two cells, divided by sex. If he is still alive, he is one of the few people who might be able to tell what became of other inmates in the underground gulag that held them, including many hostages whose families know little about their fates.

Cantlie, a freelance photographer, was taken hostage in November 2012, along with American journalist James Foley, who filed for GlobalPost and Agence France-Presse. After leaving an internet cafe in the Syrian town of Binesh, they drove toward Turkey, but armed men forced them to stop 25 miles short of the border and abducted them.

A majority of the Europeans, including French and Spanish citizens, were released for multimillion-euro ransoms paid by their governments. But Britain and the United States are among the few countries that hew to a strict policy of not paying for hostages, arguing that doing so finances terrorist groups and encourages more kidnappings.

When it became clear that neither country would pay for its citizens, the militants began killing them, starting with Foley, who was beheaded with a knife in 2014, a killing shown in a gruesome video released by ISIS.

In total, three Americans and three Britons were killed the same way, and recordings of their deaths sent shock waves around the world and pushed the Obama administration to intervene in a conflict it had tried to avoid.

Cantlie escaped that fate, and instead he was used — presumably under duress — in ISIS propaganda videos, releasing a "lecture series" in which he criticizes the Western response to the group.

He was last seen in a video recorded during the battle to liberate the Iraqi city of Mosul from ISIS control in December 2016. At the scene of an attack in which the militants had wiped out a group of Iraqi soldiers in armored vehicles, Cantlie was shown walking through the carnage, at one point making fun of the dead.

"This used to belong to an Iraqi soldier," he remarked as he passed a helmet lying on the ground. "I don't think he's going to be needing it now, huh?"

But since then, there has been no sighting of him, and many believed him to be dead.

Officials with a U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led militia said Tuesday they did not know if Cantlie was alive, but they confirmed that ISIS was holding other hostages, including dozens of the militia's own soldiers.