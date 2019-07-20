LONDON — British Airways says it is canceling flights to Cairo for a week for unspecified security reasons.
The carrier sent The Associated Press a two-sentence statement Saturday calling the cancellations "a precaution to allow for further assessment."
A company spokesperson would not say what motivated the suspensions. They come as Britain weighs its response to Iran's seizure Friday of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and rising tensions stemming from U.S. sanctions' effect on Iran's economy and oil exports.
The strait and the Egyptian capital are separated by 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles).
