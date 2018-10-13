LONDON — Britain plans to keep the 50-pound ($65) note part of its currency by introducing a new more secure version of its highest value bill.
The Bank of England said Saturday the new 50-pound note will be printed on thin, flexible polymer with extra security measures to prevent forgeries.
Officials say the public will be consulted over which British figure will adorn the new bill.
The new note will not be introduced until the newest version of the 20-pound note enters circulation in 2020.
Bank officials say polymer is cleaner and more durable than paper money and also allows for extra security features to be added.
It is already being used in Britain 5-pound and 10-pound notes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Getting better: Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' named top album in UK
The Beatles' psychedelic masterwork "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" has been named the most popular British album in history.
World
Polish police use tear gas to protect gay march
Polish police used tear gas and a water cannon against right-wing extremists who were trying to block the first-ever equality parade in the city of Lublin in eastern Poland.
World
Afghan official: 14 killed in bombing at candidate rally
A motorcycle rigged with explosives detonated at an election rally in northeastern Afghanistan on Saturday killing at least 14 people, including civilians and security forces, officials said.
World
27 dead in floods, landslides on Indonesia's Sumatra island
Torrential rains triggered flash floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, killing at least 27 people, including a dozen children at a school, officials said Saturday.
World
Pope defrocks 2 more Chilean priests accused of sex abuse
Pope Francis on Saturday defrocked two more Chilean prelates accused of sexually abusing minors, and to show greater transparency about how he's responding to the church's global sex abuse crisis, the pontiff publicly explained why they were removed.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.