LONDON — British authorities say they are dealing with a number of small boats carrying migrants headed toward the English coast from Europe.
The Home Office said Tuesday that there are "ongoing small boat incidents off the Kent coast" in southern England.
Officials say more details will be provided "once the situation has been resolved."
There has been a rise in small boat crossings despite the wintry weather. Officials say 79 migrants including some children were picked up trying to get to England on Dec. 4.
UK officials have warned that migrants risk losing their lives and their childrens' lives by making the risky crossing.
