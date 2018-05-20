BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has honored Argentine soldiers who fought Britain in the Falkland Islands.
Johnson is in Argentina for a Group of 20 meeting and he laid a wreath Sunday at the Monument of the Fallen Soldiers in Buenos Aires. He was accompanied by Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie.
This is only the second time a high British official has been on Argentine soil to pay tribute to the 255 British and 649 Argentine soldiers who died during the 74-day conflict in 1982. Prince Charles did so in front of the same monument during a 1999 visit.
Johnson's stop in Argentina is the first time in 22 years that a British foreign secretary has visited the country.
Argentina still claims the islands, which it calls the Malvinas.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.