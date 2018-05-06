WASHINGTON — Britain's ambassador to the U.S. says his country believes it's still possible to address President Donald Trump's concerns about the Iran nuclear deal in time to prevent him from pulling out of the agreement.

Kim Darroch says Britain has ideas for dealing with those concerns. They include Iran's ballistic missile program and its involvement in Mideast conflicts — issues that aren't part of the international agreement.

Darroch tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that "we think that we can find some language, produce some action that meets the president's concerns."

The deadline for Trump's decision is this coming Saturday.

Britain's foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, has scheduled talks with U.S. officials in Washington this week.

Iran's president is warning Trump that leaving the nuclear deal would be a "historic regret."