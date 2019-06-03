Talk about cramming for finals: Three high school spring sports champions crowned in the past two weeks, three more sports to come this week. With badminton and synchronized swimming titles won in May and adapted softball championships earned on Saturday, the first full week of June brings boys' tennis, softball and track and field into the championship spotlight. Section finals also take place this week in golf, lacrosse and baseball, all gearing for state tournaments next week. A look at this week's state tournaments:

BOYS' TENNIS Tuesday through Friday

Where: Class 2A is at Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota. Class 1A is at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in south Minneapolis.

Schedule: Tuesday — team quarterfinals. Wednesday — team semifinals and finals. Thursday — individual preliminaries. Friday — individual semifinals and finals.

SOFTBALL Thursday and Friday

Where: Caswell Park, North Mankato

Schedule: Thursday — quarterfinals and semifinals in 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A. Friday — championship games.

TRACK AND FIELD Friday and Saturday

Where: Klas Field, Hamline University

Schedule: Friday — preliminaries and some finals (3,200m run, some field events). Saturday — finals in all remaining events.