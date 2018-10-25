WAUWATOSA, Wis. _ Briggs & Stratton Corp. (BGG) on Thursday reported a loss of $41 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.
The engine maker posted revenue of $279 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $297.8 million.
Briggs & Stratton expects full-year earnings to be $1.40 to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.01 billion.
Briggs & Stratton shares have fallen 36 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.15, a decline of 33 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGG
