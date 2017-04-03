A brief and unexpected drama unfolded during the final pretrial hearing for Alec Cook, the 2014 Edina High School graduate who's been expelled from the University of Wisconsin amid charges that he sexually assaulted several women.

On Friday in Dane County District Court, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne revealed that police were in the courtroom to arrest Cook in the wake of a woman reporting to be another of his victims.

The campus police "is looking to arrest Mr. Cook because they have had contact with another victim, which they interviewed earlier [Friday] and are looking to take him into custody on those potential charges," Ozanne said.

Ozanne's surprise announcement came as the hearing was about to close, and was met by defense attorney Christopher Van Wagner pointing out that police should first "submit the ... reports like they did in October and November for consideration of additional charges to incorporate them into an amended or file another complaint."

After a brief recess, Ozanne told the judge that police have decided not to arrest Cook at this time but will turn over the new allegations to prosecutors for consideration of additional charges.

This latest accuser brings to 11 the number of women making sexual assault allegations against Cook. The accusations date back to March 2015 and are as recent as October 2016. Cook was arrested in October and released on bail in mid-December.

Cook has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney has said that the sexual encounters were all consensual.

A trial date has yet to be set for the 21-year-old Cook.