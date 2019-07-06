Tornadoes touched down briefly at least twice Friday evening in south central Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

There were no early reports of injuries or major damage. The twisters were part of a storm system that featured several brief tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. In the Twin Cities metro area, there were no warnings, but rainfall delayed the start of Friday night’s Twins-Rangers game at Target Field, which had been set to start at 7:10 p.m.

Weather spotters reported brief tornado touchdowns near Arlington and Henderson, both in Sibley County. All severe weather warnings expired shortly afterward.

A drier pattern will move in over the weekend, according to the NWS. In the Twin Cities, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 80s and high 70s and a modest chance of rain each day.

Meanwhile, examination of damage patterns indicated that the twister that touched down Thursday night in Wisconsin’s Rusk County was an EF0, the NWS said. The 100-yard-wide tornado, which was on the ground for 8 miles and featured maximum wind speeds of 85 miles per hour, downed many trees and caused some structural damage.