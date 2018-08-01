Brian Dozier arrived in the Dodgers dugout -- hugging new manager Dave Roberts and shaking hands with the team batboy and others -- during Tuesday night's game between Milwaukee and Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

And as emotional as it may have been to leave the Twins, Dozier was telling people he was ready to get to work right away to help his team in the National League's Western Division race.

Roberts called Dozier on Tuesday and told him that he would not be an everyday player. he'll start against left-handed pitchers and sometimes against righties, including today against Chase Anderson of the Brewers.

Dozier had already talked to Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers; director of baseball operations, who asked him how quickly he could get to L.A. (Players have 72 hours to report to their new team after a trade.)

Right away, he replied. He was in the dugout by 9 p.m. Los Angeles time. Here's what his arrival looked like:

“I don’t like days off. No days off," Dozier told Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Shaikin reported that Dozier was pretty fired up about finding himself in pursuit of postseason baseball: