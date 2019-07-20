UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Bria Holmes scored 17 points and the Connecticut Sun routed the Atlanta Dream 98-69 on Friday night for their third straight victory.
Jasmine Thomas added 14 points, Jonquel Jones has 12, Alyssa Thomas 11 and Morgan Tuck 10.
The Eastern Conference-leading Sun (12-6) were 11 of 26 from 3-point range and shot 49% overall to win for the 15th time in their last 16 home games.
Brittney Sykes scored 26 points for the last-place Dream (5-13). Elizabeth Williams had 12, and rookie Maite Cazorla added a career-high 10. The Dream shot 38%, were 7 of 23 from 3-point range and were outrebounded by 12.
