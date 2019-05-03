– For months, there has been little doubt that the British electorate is disgusted, disillusioned and furious with the political dysfunction and Brexit chaos. But there hadn't been an outlet for the public to vent that anger — until now.

Across much of England, election results for about 8,400 local seats, tabulated Friday, delivered a vicious backlash against the country's two main political parties, the governing Conservatives and the Labour opposition. The Conservatives lost more than 1,000 seats, while Labour lost more than 100.

"What the voters have been saying is, 'A plague on both your houses,' " Britain's leading polling expert, John Curtice, a University of Strathclyde politics professor, told the BBC.

It was a furious electoral tidal wave with unlikely winners: The centrist Liberal Democrats, Greens and Independents picked up hundreds of seats, even as they are marginalized in Parliament. Even so, the local results seem unlikely to immediately alter the paralyzed state of Brexit, although that will be tested next week when talks resume between the Conservatives and Labour to try to find a compromise.

For now, Britain seems stuck in a feedback loop, even as the country is facing the likelihood of holding European parliamentary elections in less than three weeks, despite trying to leave the bloc.

The calculus in Parliament, where lawmakers have been unable to pass much of anything, remains unchanged. "We have the same situation as before — only more so," said Anand Menon, professor of European politics and foreign affairs at King's College London. "The incentives to agree to something are now greater, but the constraints on anyone's ability to deliver that are probably greater, too."

While the results increase pressure on political leaders to strike a deal across party lines on Brexit, their internal critics who strongly support or oppose Brexit are likely to be more implacably opposed to any possible solution, leaving a stalemate, Menon said.

The infighting among Conservatives seems certain to continue: The local results summoned calls yet again for Prime Minister Theresa May to resign.