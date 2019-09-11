Milwaukee Brewers (76-68, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (51-93, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (9-7, 3.69 ERA) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-8, 4.75 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Marlins are 29-47 on their home turf. Miami has slugged .370, last in in the MLB. Brian Anderson leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Brewers are 33-37 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 224 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 4-3. Junior Guerra earned his ninth victory and Hernan Perez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Adam Conley registered his ninth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .468. Starlin Castro has 12 hits and is batting .316 over the last 10 games for Miami.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 76 extra base hits and is slugging .671. Yasmani Grandal is 12-for-38 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .237 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Mike Moustakas: (hand), Keston Hiura: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (head).