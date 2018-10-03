MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says he will open the National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies with a bullpen day on the mound.
The Rockies are turning to Antonio Senzatela to start Game 1 at Miller Park on Thursday. The right-hander is 6-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 23 games, including 13 starts.
Counsell says he hasn't decided the order of relievers he'll use in the series opener. The bullpen is a strength for the Brewers, who will have had two days' rest after beating the Chicago Cubs on Monday in a tiebreaking game for the NL Central.
Counsell says right-hander Jhoulys Chacin will start Game 2 on Friday. Chacin has been the team's best starter after going 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA in 35 starts in his first season in Milwaukee.
