ST. LOUIS — Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Eric Thames collided with center fielder Lorenzo Cain while making a catch in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and was later removed from the game.
Thames exited before the bottom of the third inning Friday night with a sore left knee.
Matt Carpenter drove a ball into the right-field gap in the first that Thames caught before running into Cain.
Both players fell to the ground and remained still for a few seconds before getting up on their own. A Brewers trainer checked with Thames and Cain before the game resumed.
Thames struck out swinging in the second in his only at-bat. He is hitting .229 with 16 homers and 37 RBIs in 68 games this season.
