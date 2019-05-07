Washington Nationals (14-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (21-16, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (3-1, 3.45 ERA, .98 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-1, 8.31 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Brewers are 14-8 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 62 home runs this season, second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 15, averaging one every 7.1 at-bats.

The Nationals are 7-9 on the road. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .321, led by Adam Eaton with a mark of .351. The Brewers won the last meeting 5-3. Alex Claudio earned his first victory and Ben Gamel went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Milwaukee. Dan Jennings registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .794. Gamel has 14 hits and is batting .400 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Victor Robles leads the Nationals with six home runs and is batting .270. Juan Soto is 9-for-40 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 2-8, .216 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Brewers Injuries: Aaron Wilkerson: 10-day IL (foot), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Lorenzo Cain: day-to-day (left hand contusion).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (wrist), Andrew Stevenson: day-to-day (back spasms), Juan Soto: 10-day IL (back spasms), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: day-to-day (forearm).