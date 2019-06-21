Cincinnati Reds (35-38, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (40-35, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (3-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Brewers: Chase Anderson (3-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Brewers are 18-11 against NL Central teams. Milwaukee has hit 129 home runs this season, third in the league. Christian Yelich leads them with 28, averaging one every nine at-bats.

The Reds are 12-17 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.54, Tyler Mahle paces the staff with a mark of 4.29. The Reds won the last meeting 7-1. Tanner Roark secured his fifth victory and Jose Iglesias went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Jimmy Nelson took his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 59 RBIs and is batting .348. Yasmani Grandal is 8-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Derek Dietrich leads the Reds with 18 home runs home runs and is slugging .589. Yasiel Puig is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 7-3, .247 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin).