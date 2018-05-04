MILWAUKEE — Brewers pitcher Zach Davies says he expects to miss just one start after being placed on the 10-day disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation.

The right-hander before Friday's game against Pittsburgh that expects to start again next weekend at Colorado.

Davies says he first felt tightness in the shoulder during his start against the Chicago Cubs on April 29. He rested two days before beginning a throwing program on Wednesday while the team was in Cincinnati.

Davies threw again on Thursday. He was placed on DL retroactive to Monday.

Right-hander Jorge Lopez was recalled Friday from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take Davies' spot on the roster.

Manager Craig Counsell said he didn't think that Davies' injury was serious.

Davies is 2-3 with a 4.24 ERA. He had a team-high 17 wins last season.