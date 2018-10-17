LOS ANGELES — The Milwaukee Brewers have pulled starting pitcher Wade Miley after he faced just one batter in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series.
Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell unveiled his latest creative use of his bullpen Wednesday at a pivotal point.
The left-handed Miley faced only Cody Bellinger in the first inning, walking the young slugger on five pitches.
Counsell surprisingly emerged from the dugout and called for right-hander Brandon Woodruff to face the rest of a Los Angeles lineup featuring six right-handed batters.
Fox Sports reported during its broadcast that a short start for Miley was the plan all along. He will start Game 6 in Milwaukee on Friday.
Woodruff escaped the first inning by getting Manny Machado to ground into a double play.
