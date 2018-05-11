MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have optioned outfielder Brett Phillips to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room on the roster for right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff.
Manager Craig Counsell said after a 5-2 win Thursday over Colorado that Woodruff would be recalled from Triple-A to start Friday night in the second of a four-game series against the Rockies. Woodruff is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in five games this season with the Brewers, including one start.
Woodruff is making his third stint on the big league roster as Counsell juggles a rotation hit by recent injuries to right-hander Zach Davies (right shoulder) and left-hander Wade Miley (right oblique).
