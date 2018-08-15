CHICAGO — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun has left their game against the Chicago Cubs with tightness on the right side of his rib cage.
Braun was removed for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning Wednesday at Wrigley Field. He went 0 for 2 a day after he homered twice in Milwaukee's 7-0 victory.
Hernan Perez batted for Braun and bounced into an inning-ending double play. Perez then stayed in the game in right field, and Christian Yelich moved from right to left to replace Braun.
